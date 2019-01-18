Philippines UPS Systems Market 2014-2017 & 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines UPS Systems Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Philippines Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-24.



Growing construction market due to rising demand for commercial office spaces, rapidly expanding BPO sector, surging demand for the hospitality infrastructure as well as growing ICT sector were the key drivers for the growth of UPS systems market in the Philippines over the past few years. Additionally, a growing number of data centers, SMEs and other commercial segments in the country would further drive the growth of UPS systems over the coming years.



Increasing use of technology across all the segments of the society such as industrial, commercial and residential sectors under the country's government plan "Build, Build, Build" and the rapidly growing demand of information and technology industry would demonstrate the vast opportunity for the UPS systems market in the country during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of transportation infrastructure in Manila and Luzon islands of Philippines along with an increase in the energy demand, especially from the commercial and industrial sectors would further increase the requirement for UPS systems as a backup source of power for critical equipment over the coming years.



Amongst all the applications of UPS systems, the commercial application captured the highest market revenue share in the overall UPS systems market in 2017. In the commercial sector, data centers, BFSI and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders and are expected to maintain their dominance over the coming years on account of government emphasis on developing the country's social infrastructure.



The report thoroughly covers the Philippines Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market For The Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues and Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues & Volume Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines Up to 1 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines Up to 1 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines 1.1 kVA - 5 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines 1.1 kVA - 5 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines 5.1 kVA - 20 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines 5.1 kVA - 20 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines 20.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines 20.1 kVA - 50 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines 50.1 kVA - 200 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines 50.1 kVA - 200 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Until 2024

Historic Data of Philippines Above 200 kVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Philippines 200 kVA & Above UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

Historical data and Forecast of Philippines Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Applications 2014-2024

Historical data and Forecast of Philippines Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Regions 2014-2024

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Developments

Player Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics (Philippines) Public Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Fuji Electric (Philippines) Co., Ltd

General Electric Company

RIELLO UPS SINGAPORE Pte Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group S.A

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Co.

