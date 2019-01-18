The Alkaline Water Company Partners with Water Source One

Agreement Expands Production and Distribution Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER)(the “Company”), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced it has entered into a Management and Services Agreement with Austin, Texas-based Water Source One (“WSO”) to expand its production and distribution capabilities. Under the agreement, Water Source One will assist the Company in managing the production and distribution of its flagship Alkaline88® premium bottled alkaline drinking water across the United States, including providing customer service and regulatory support, quality assurance management, and raw materials and logistical support.



As WSO is one of the country's premier producers and suppliers of bottled water products, the Company is confident that this partnership will allow it to aggressively scale the Alkaline88® brand. Specifically, the Company expects this partnership to benefit its product line in a number of ways and help it sustain continued growth, including:

Water Source One supplies from more than 30 strategically placed bottling facilities located across the U.S. that all meet or exceed FDA regulations and are Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified. These facilities are expected to enable the Company to lower shipping costs and solidify its growing national manufacturing footprint.

Water Source One has the manufacturing capability to support the growing demand the Company is seeing for its products and to enable it to scale production and distribution as the Alkaline88 ® brand continues to expand.

brand continues to expand. The Company expects to benefit from Water Source One’s experienced management team. Many WSO team members are long-term veterans from major beverage companies such as Nestle and Coca-Cola.

Water Source One has a proven track record of success, with over 100 years of aggregate operating history and growth.

“We are excited to partner with Water Source One, one of the leading producers and suppliers of branded and private-label bottled water products in the United States. Its network of over 30 bottled water plants across the United States and its production expertise make Water Source One the ideal partner to expand our infrastructure to support our extensive growth plans,” remarked Richard A. Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. “Our sales are expected to continue to grow exponentially with national account expansion, the addition of new sales channels and classes of trade, and international expansion. We expect to launch infused beverages like our all-natural flavored Alkaline Water and Hemp Water, which is expected to further enhance our sales. The partnership with Water Source One will provide the necessary production, distribution infrastructure and associated support our growth plans.”

“We are thrilled to work with The Alkaline Water Company and participate in their remarkable growth, as more and more retailers and consumers across the country recognize the benefits of alkaline water and of their leading brand, Alkaline88®. Our bottling and distribution facilities will allow The Alkaline Water Company to continue its march towards full national coverage and our teams will work well together and complement one another to benefit both companies,” commented Dave Evans, President and CEO of Water Source One.

The Company fully intends to comply with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its hemp-infused alkaline water and other nutraceutical product lines. The Company will not pursue the production or sale of hemp-infused products until legally permitted and all necessary approvals have been obtained.

About Water Source One

Water Source One, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading producer and supplier of branded and private label bottled water products in the United States. The company’s bottled water products include spring water, purified drinking water, distilled water and various enhanced bottled water products. These products are packaged in both PET and HDPE bottles and range in size from 10 ounces to 2.5 gallons. Water Source One is currently supplying bottled water products to major retailers from 30 bottled water plants across the United States. For more information visit http://watersourceone.com/ .

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH-balanced bottled alkaline drinking water, enhanced with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt, and the #1 selling bulk alkaline water in the United States. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Alkaline88® is available in over 47,500 retailers in all 50 states, including national retailers such as Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other top regional and local supermarket chains. To find a retailer near you visit: http://thealkalinewaterco.com/where-to-buy/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company is confident that this partnership will allow it to aggressively scale the Alkaline88® brand and expand its infused beverage division; that the Company expects this partnership to benefit its product line in a number of ways and help it sustain continued growth; that Water Source One’s facilities are expected to enable the Company to lower shipping costs and solidify its growing national manufacturing footprint; that Water Source One has the manufacturing capability to enable the Company to scale production and distribution as the Alkaline88® brand continues to expand; that the Company expects to benefit from Water Source One’s experienced management team; that Water Source One is the ideal partner to expand the Company’s infrastructure to support its extensive growth plans; that the Company’s sales are expected to continue to grow exponentially with national account expansion, the addition of new sales channels and classes of trade, and international expansion; that the Company expects to launch infused beverages like our all-natural flavored Alkaline Water and Hemp Water, which is expected to further enhance its sales; that the partnership with Water Source One will provide the necessary production, distribution infrastructure and associated support the Company’s growth plans; and that Water Source One’s bottling and distribution facilities will allow the Company to continue its march towards full national coverage and Water Source One’s and the Company’s teams will work well together and complement one another to benefit both companies.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the production and sale of CBD/hemp-infused water that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing CBD/hemp; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s infused water products; the fact that the Company may not receive approval for any of its CBD infused products; the fact that even though the Farm Bill was passed into law, the Company may not receive approval from state and local regulatory bodies or the FDA for its CBD/hemp-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; that fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Elizabeth Van Every

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

212-614-3881

Elizabeth.vanevery@bcw-global.com

