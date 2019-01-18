Gopher Protocol Implements Distributed Artificial Intelligence (DAI) Within Avant! AI System

/EIN News/ -- Designed to Significantly Improve AI Processing Speeds and Capabilities



San Diego, CA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, including a global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced today it is implementing distributed artificial intelligence (DAI) methodologies within its Avant! AI system.

Gopher Protocol has completed its distributed artificial intelligence (DAI) working model for its Avant! AI system and is now in the implementation stage. The implementation of DAI will be a key block to enable dynamic learning, planning, and fast decision making. It will also enable greater computation power and spatial distribution of Avant! computing resources. This system is planned to coordinate and synchronize between Avant! mobile app and its web application. Distributed Artificial Intelligence (DAI) is a predecessor of the field of Multi-Agent Systems and is typically used for self-organized systems. Avant! DAI system is targeted to include interacting intelligent agents in order to solve problems that are highly difficult for an individual agent to solve. Gopher is scheduled to test its DAI system in mid-May 2019.

Danny Rittman, Ph.D., Gopher’s Chief Technology Officer, stated, "This type of technology is important in order to enable Avant!'s parallel processing when necessary. In multi-user environment, a large scale computation and resources distribution is needed in order to provide vast solutions and answers. Avant! DAI is a smart system and will be activated only when needed in certain situations. We completed Avant!'s DAI working model, which we believe to be robust and elastic. It is built to be adaptive to problems and information. Avant! DAI objectives are to enable vast computing power, when necessary, and to assist with reasoning, planning, learning and perception topics, particularly with very large data, by distributing the data to its autonomous processing agents. Another key advantage of Avant! DAI is to be able to provide information redundancy in case of system's nodes overload."

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

