$1.3 Billion Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Dosing Pump - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump market accounted for $742.60 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1308.88 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%



Increasing demand from the chemical industry, growing demand for potable water, high growth in developing economies and rising acceptance of these pumps for water and wastewater treatment are some key factors propelling the growth of the market. However, rising customized demand from consumers and accessibility of low-cost & inferior-quality pump products are restraining the market growth.



Hydraulic Dosing pumps are least-capacity pumps with well-regulated discharge amounts that are used to inject the difficult-to-mix liquids into mixing, pumping, or batch/tank systems and send pressured liquid flow to the pump outlet. These pumps are usually made from stainless steel, malleable, thermoplastic and feature mounting fixtures. Hydraulic Dosing pumps often have a controller that allows the liquid flow to be regulated and adjusted simply. These are powered by mechanical source energy sources to obtain pressurize fluid.



On the basis of type, the diaphragm segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to various applications in the industrial water & wastewater treatment industry processes that need chemical dosings such as CIP, pH adjustment, filtration, RO and coagulation/flocculation.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. China and India are expected to be the major markets in the region because of the rising demand from the chemical, water & wastewater treatment, and manufacturing sectors in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Discharge Pressure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Above 100 Bar

5.3 25-100 Bar

5.4 UP to 25 Bar



6 Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Piston

6.3 Diaphragm

6.4 Other Types



7 Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Livestock

7.3 Agriculture

7.4 Industry

7.4.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment

7.4.2 Power

7.4.3 Oil & Gas

7.4.4 Chemical

7.4.5 Food and Beverage

7.4.6 Other Industries



8 Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 IDEX Corporation

10.2 Lewa

10.3 Dover Corporation

10.4 Iwaki

10.5 Grundfos Holding

10.6 SPX Flow

10.7 Prominent

10.8 Milton Roy

10.9 Verder International

10.10 Lutz-Jesco

10.11 Seko

10.12 Tefen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmjlsb/1_3_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pumps



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.