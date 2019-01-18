GCC Rigid Packaging Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Rigid Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GCC Rigid Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Growing usage of plastics and rising demand for convenience products are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, rising popularity of flexible packaging in the GCC countries is restraining the market.



Based on end user, Food and Beverage segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the demand for rigid packaging solutions has gained major elevation in the food and beverage industry as it provides a longer shelf life for the packaged food items.



By geography, Middle East & Africa holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia has been encouraging considerable investments to the various end users and the Saudi government has been rising the healthcare budget expenditure, quickly.



Some of the key players profiled in the GCC Rigid Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Sapin SA, Bemis Company, Inc., RAK Ghani Glass LLC, Schott AG, Ball Corporation, Napco Group and Saudi Plastic Factory Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 GCC Rigid Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paper

5.3 Glass

5.4 Plastic

5.5 Metal



6 GCC Rigid Packaging Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.3 Food and Beverage

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Personal Care



7 GCC Rigid Packaging Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Amcor Limited

9.2 Sapin SA

9.3 Bemis Company, Inc.

9.4 RAK Ghani Glass LLC

9.5 Schott AG

9.6 Ball Corporation

9.7 Napco Group

9.8 Saudi Plastic Factory Company



