2018 Lighting Contactor Report - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Contactor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lighting Contactor market accounted for $650.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1592.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5%



Some of the factors such as rising adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) in the lighting industry, increasing demand for smart control and growing need of energy-efficient lighting are propelling the market growth. However, high installation cost and lack of standard regulatory framework are hampering the market growth.



Lighting contactors are relay switches that regulates the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting in a given area. They occur remotely and control circuits with higher voltages which can be dangerous to the operator, if controlled directly. A lighting contactor switch runs at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit using an electromagnet.



By End User, Commercial segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising need for energy efficiency for governments, organizations. The governments in various countries are implementing LEDs to raise energy efficiency as it can directly reduce the maintenance and utilization cost.



Based on geography, Europe holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to green city projects has brought into the concentration on energy efficiency in most of the EU countries. Moreover, historical buildings, architectural sites, and hospitality businesses contribute to the increased demand for innovative lighting solutions are some of the factors driving the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mechanically Held

5.3 Electrically Held



6 Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Outdoor

6.2.1 Lighting for Public Places

6.2.2 Highways & Roadways Lighting

6.2.3 Other Outdoors

6.3 Indoor

6.3.1 Commercial

6.3.2 Industrial

6.3.3 Residential

6.3.4 Other Indoors



7 Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Lighting Loads

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric Discharge Lighting Loads (Ballast)

7.2.1 Mercury vapor

7.2.2 Metal Halide and High Pressure Sodium and Fluorescent Lamps

7.2.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID)

7.3 Tungsten Filament Lighting Loads

7.3.1 Quartz-Iodine

7.3.2 Infrared Lamps

7.3.3 Iodine Lamps



8 Global Lighting Contactor Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal (Public)

8.3 Smart Residential Complexes

8.4 Commercial

8.5 Industrial



9 Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 General Electric

11.2 Rockwell Automation

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 ABB

11.5 Danfoss

11.6 Siemens

11.7 Hager

11.8 NSI Industries

11.9 Acuity

11.10 Legrand

11.11 Eaton

11.12 Schlumberger



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25jvcw/2018_lighting?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electrical Switches



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.