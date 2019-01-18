Global Active Grille Shutter Market Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing in Consumer Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles and Stringent Emission Norms

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Grille Shutter - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Active Grille Shutter market accounted for $3.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Significant factors which are influencing the market growth are increasing in consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent emission norms. However, high cost of active grill shutters is hampering the market growth.



Active Grille Shutter System operates to control airflow through the radiator. It opens at lower speeds to help keep the engine cool and closes at higher speeds to help reduce drag, which improves the vehicle's fuel efficiency. Active grill shutters are mostly manufactured from lightweight reinforced thermoplastics, resulting in weight reduction and improved aerodynamic performance.



Based on vehicle type, passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles and the high rate of innovation in passenger cars. Factors such as rising demand for luxury vehicles and the high rate of innovation in passenger cars, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.



In terms of geography, North America is estimated to be the highest growth due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, inclusion of these shutters in the light commercial vehicles to improve the fuel efficiency.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Vane Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Horizontal

5.3 Vertical



6 Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3 Polycarbonate (PC)

6.4 Polyester

6.5 Other Types



7 Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Shutter Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-visible

7.3 Visible



8 Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



9 Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

9.4 Passenger Vehicle



10 Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Valeo

12.2 HBPO GmbH

12.3 Magna International Inc.

12.4 Batz, S.Coop.

12.5 Rochling Group

12.6 Keboda

12.7 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

12.8 Shape Corp.

12.9 SRG Global

12.10 STARLITE Co., Ltd.

12.11 Techniplas, LLC



