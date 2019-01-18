Global Bathroom Scales Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Smart Bathroom Scales Market Poised for Strong Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Scales - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bathroom Scales in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bathroom Scales: A Convenient Tool for Health Conscious Consumers to Monitor and Manage Weight
Global Market Outlook
Digital Bathroom Scales Surpassing Demand for Mechanical Bathroom Scales
A Glance at Select Digital Bathroom Scales
Select Digital Bathroom Scales Under US$50
Smart Bathroom Scales Market: Poised for Strong Growth
Scales for Intense Trainers & Athletes
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Scales
Bathroom Scales for Expectant Mothers & People with Implanted Devices
A Glance at Select Popular Smart Bathroom Scales
Fitbit Aria
QardioBase
Weight Gurus
Yunmai Premium
iHealth Core - Best Smart Digital Scale
Ibyone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
Balance Digital Bathroom Scale
Easy@Home Bathroom Scale
EatSmart Precision Getfit
Withings Body Cardio
Tanita RD 901
Tanita BC 1500 Ironman
Koogeek Wireless Smart Bathroom Scale
A Comparison of Select Smart Bathroom Scales
Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers
Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity
Talking Bathroom Scale: Recent Advancement
Wide Assortment of Motifs made Possible by Using Glass
Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction
Researchers Develop Bathroom Scales to Warn About Life Threatening Conditions
High-tech Scales Gradually Making Inroads into the Bathroom Scales Market
3. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & NOTABLE TRENDS
Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight Management Lend Traction to Bathroom Scales Market
Obesity Statistics
Demographic Factors Influencing Bathroom Scales Market - A Review
Emerging Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Aging Global Population & Rising Healthcare Expenditure
Longer Life Expectancy Rates
Rising Healthcare Expenditure
Women: A Major Target Group in Bathroom Scales Market
Increased Importance on Grooming Among Men Opens Up New Potential Growth Market
Expanding E-retail Market Aiding in Market Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Bathroom Scales Defined
Mechanism
Bathroom Scale Manufacturers' Dilemma Regarding Weighing Capacity
Scales for Weighing Children and Adolescents
Types of Bathroom Scales
Analog Scales
Body Composition Monitors/Scales
Mechanical Bathroom Scales/Counter Balance Scales
Digital Bathroom Scales
Features Present in a Modern Digital Weighing Scale
Weight Capacity
Platform Size
Display
Measurement Increments
Step-on Technology
Mode Options
Wireless Connectivity
Body Composition Measurements
Memory Capacity
Battery Life
Solar Bathroom Scales
Body Fat Scales/Monitors
Analog vs Digital Scale: Which one to Choose
Speed
Accuracy
Maintenance
Add-On Features
Memory
Cost
Longevity
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
AWM Limited (UK)
Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (Hong Kong)
EatSmart (USA)
Fitbit Inc. (USA)
Groupe SEB (France)
Johnson Measures and Weights Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Leifheit AG (Germany)
Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Omron Healthcare Europe B.V (The Netherlands)
Salter Housewares Ltd. (UK)
Tanita Corporation (Japan)
Tanita Corporation of America, Inc. (USA)
Taylor Precision Products, Inc. (USA)
Withings (France)
Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Escali Launches Clear Glass Bathroom Scale
EatSmart Launches EatSmart Precision Tracker Digital Bathroom Scale
Soehnle Unveils Soehnle Connect Bathroom Scales
Soehnle Introduces New Line of Personal Scales
Soehnle Rolls Out Style Sense Multi 100 Personal Scale
Fitbit Launches Most Accurate Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale
Nokia Introduces Nokia Body BMI Wi-Fi Connected Scale
EatSmart Launches Precision Power Battery Free Digital Bathroom Scale
Terraillon Unveils R-LINK Connected Bathroom Scale
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Nokia Divests Withings Health Division
Escali to Target Consumer Retail Market with Detecto Bath Scales
Qardio Collaborates with MyFitnessPal for QardioBase
Nokia Acquires Withings
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
A Significant Bathroom Scales Market
Surging Obese Population Drives Healthy Growth for Bathroom Scales
A Glance at Obesity Statistics
Digital Bathroom Scale Catches the Imagination of Americans
Trade Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Trade Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Obesity Reaching Epidemic Proportions Bodes Well for Bathroom Scales Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Obsession with Weight Reduction Fueling Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Health Conscious Chinese Pushing Bathroom Scales Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Concerns over Rising Obesity Levels & Increasing Health Consciousness Fuel Sales of Bathroom Scales
Select Popular Bathroom Scales in India
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 34)
- The United States (13)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (13)
- France (4)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88w33f/global_bathroom?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
