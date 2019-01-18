$400+ Million Safety Laser Scanner Market, 2023 - Breakdown by Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Goods and Electronics Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Laser Scanner Market by Product Type (Mobile Safety Laser Scanner, Stationary Safety Laser Scanner), End-User Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Goods and Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall safety laser scanner market is expected to grow from USD 304 million in 2018 to USD 406 million by 2023, at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Safety laser scanners offer long-term cost-effective solutions for use with new machine installations or for retrofitting machines, plants, or even vehicles. Therefore, small form factor, high user-friendliness, seamless integration, and high on power efficiency collectively are responsible for the growth of the market.



The healthcare & pharmaceutical end-user industry is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the mobile safety laser scanner market is expected to witness increased adoption across automotive, consumer goods & electronics, and healthcare & pharmaceutical end-user industry in future.



Growth of AGVS and AGCS across various industries is driving the market for mobile safety laser scanner



A wide range of safety laser scanners is available in the market with a protective field range of less than 3 m, and they have been categorized within the short-range segment. In general, safety laser scanners, within a short range, offer 1 m, 2 m, and 3 m of protective field. Key players offering short-range safety laser scanners include SICK, Leuze, OMRON, and Reer.



Automotive end-user industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Safety laser scanners are used widely in the automotive manufacturing industry. Laser-based safety scanners are an ideal choice to ensure safety of the machine and the operator or the user while on the production floor. Safety laser scanners are used in the automotive industry to safeguard hazardous areas. Many players offer safety laser scanners for use in the automotive industry. For instance, Leuze offers the ROTOSCAN RS4 safety laser scanner, which is out to use for danger area safeguarding during the final vehicle assembly in the automotive industry.



Increasing manufacturing facilities in APAC boost the market growth



APAC is one the major industrial markets in the world. APAC comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). China is among the fastest-growing economies in APAC and is also one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the region. India and China specialize in the mass production of almost every product catering to industries such as automotive, consumer goods & electronics, food & beverages, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Safety Laser Scanner Market

4.2 Safety Laser Scanner Market, By Product Type

4.3 Safety Laser Scanner Market, By End-User Industry and Region

4.4 Safety Laser Scanner Market, By End-User Industry

4.5 Safety Laser Scanner Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scanning Angle

5.2.1 180

5.2.2 180 to 270

5.2.3 More Than 270

5.3 Response Time

5.3.1 0 to 80 Ms

5.3.2 More Than 80 Ms

5.4 Number of Fields

5.4.1 Less Than 8

5.4.2 9 to 32

5.4.3 More Than 33

5.5 Laser Standards and Classifications

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Market Dynamics

5.7.1 Drivers

5.7.1.1 Increasing Fatalities in Workplaces

5.7.1.2 Small Form Factor, High User-Friendliness, Seamless Integration, and High Power Efficiency Favor the Market for Safety Laser Scanners

5.7.1.3 Indoor Safety Laser Scanners Enhance Security Measures

5.7.2 Restraints

5.7.2.1 Safety Mats Offering Similar Protective Solutions

5.7.3 Opportunities

5.7.3.1 Evolving Safety and Security Measures Regarding Use of Machinery

5.7.4 Challenges

5.7.4.1 Non-Contact Functionality With the Object Sometimes Pose A Challenge



6 Safety Laser Scanner Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Safety Laser Scanner

6.2.1 Growth of AGVS and AGCS Across Various Industries is Driving the Market for Mobile Safety Laser Scanner

6.3 Stationary Safety Laser Scanner

6.3.1 Safeguarding Hazardous Areas Across Various Industries is Driving the Market for Stationary Safety Laser Scanner



7 Safety Laser Scanner Market, By End-User Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Safeguarding of Hazardous Areas and Collision Avoidance Led to the Major Adoption of Safety Laser Scanner in Automotive End-User Industry

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.3.1 Use of AGVS and AGCS for Material Handling and Processing to Grow the Market Across Food and Beverages End-User Industry

7.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1 Growth of Logistics Operation in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals to Escalate the Safety Laser Scanner Market

7.5 Consumer Goods and Electronics

7.5.1 Need of AGVS for Movements of Goods has Helped the Market to Grow in Consumer Good & Electronics End-User Industry

7.6 Others



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Awards

9.3.2 Joint Ventures

9.3.3 Expansions



10 Company Profiles



Arcus Automation Private Limited

Banner Engineering

Datalogic S.P.A.

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg

Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd.

IDEC Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LKH Precicon Pte. Ltd.

Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. Kg

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pilz GmbH & Co. Kg

Reer SPA

Rockford Systems, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sentek Solutions Ltd.

Sick AG

