Register for the 2019 Financial Officers’ Conference

NOTE: Please see this special announcement about the date change. You can download the call letter here.

Greetings:

The UAW Financial Officers’ Conference will be held Sunday, March 24 through Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Buena Vista Palace Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

This conference is for local union presidents, financial secretaries/treasurers, trustees and recording secretaries. Local union bookkeepers may also attend. Local unions should plan on attending one of two sessions being offered:

Session 1 for LM 2 filers on March 25 th – 28 th

Session 2 for LM 3 & 4 filers on March 27th – 29th

Each session will give you step-by-step instructions for filing your LM and 990 forms. Participants will have an opportunity to have financial questions answered by International Staff, as well as, learn about any recent changes made by the UAW International Union, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of Labor.

For our public sector delegates, please register for Session 1 if you file IRS Form 990 or Session 2 if you file IRS Form 990EZ or 990N.

Delegates will attend two workshops. There will be eight workshops offered so training can be interest specific. Workshop descriptions can be found online when you register.

All approved software providers will be in attendance. If your LM forms validate, LM’s may be filed electronically at the conference.

REGISTRATION

Conference Registration deadline is March 1, 2019 .

The registration form is available online through the Local Union Information System (LUIS). If you are not registered on LUIS, please use the following link:

https://foc.uaw.org

Conference capacity is limited. Local unions responding early with completed registration form and non-refundable fee will have the best chance of being placed in their workshops of choice before capacity is reached. The pricing and details for each session are listed below:

Session 1 – All Local Unions Filing LM 2

Registration fee is $725 (includes lunches and reception)

Registration will begin Sunday, March 24 th from 1:00 to 5:30 pm

from 1:00 to 5:30 pm Convenes on Monday, March 25 th at 9:00 am

at 9:00 am Concludes after the morning session on Thursday, March 28 th

Airline departures should be after 4:00 pm on that Thursday

Session 2 – All Local Unions Filing LM 3 or LM 4

Registration fee is $575 (includes lunches and reception)

Registration will begin Tuesday, March 26 th from 2:00 to 6:00 pm

from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Convenes on Wednesday, March 27 th at 9:00 am

at 9:00 am Concludes on Friday, March 29 th at 4:00 pm

at 4:00 pm Airline departures should be after 6:00 pm on Friday

Please make checks payable to “UAW Financial Officers’ Conference” and send to UAW – Attn: Todd Brien, 8000 E. Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48214. Since the registration fee is non-refundable, we suggest that each local union select alternates in the event a delegate must cancel.

HOTEL AND TRAVEL ARRANGMENTS

Conference attendees are responsible for making their own hotel and travel arrangements. You must make your hotel reservations by March 1, 2019.

Rooms have been secured at a discount rate of $219.00 per night (plus 6.5% tax and 6% Occupancy Tax) at the Buena Vista Palace Hotel & Spa located at 1900 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830. Reservations can be made by calling (855) 757-4984 or on-line by using the hotel link https://book.passkey.com/e/49696823. We have put both on LUIS and https://foc.uaw.org. (Please note – the entire URL must be copied and pasted for it to work properly.)

Flight arrangements can be made through TSI-USA by email at UAW@tsiusa.com or by telephone at (866) 397-0667. The transaction fee for emailed reservations is $10 and the transaction fee for telephone reservations is $20 (rates subject to change).

Local unions that have made arrangements through Coordinated Travel Services and TSI-USA to access the online reservation system may use the online reservations process at www.coordinatedtravel.com. The transaction fee for online reservations is $4. The cost of the airline reservation is the responsibility of the local union.

Please identify yourself as an attendee at the UAW Financial Officers’ Conference when making hotel or travel arrangements.

We look forward to your participation in this upcoming conference.

In solidarity,

Ray Curry Secretary-Treasurer

Attn: Financial Secretaries

The LM for this conference is:

Representative……………..7% Administrative……………..90% Political………………………3%