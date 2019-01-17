II-VI Incorporated Introduces Zero Pixel Shift Filters for Fluorescence Microscopy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of high-performance optics and coatings, today announced the introduction of its zero pixel shift (ZPS) filters for fluorescence microscopy .



Leveraging its advanced coating capabilities, II-VI has developed a series of high quality filters that include excitation and emission filters, as well as dichroic beam splitters.





“II-VI’s state-of-the-art thin film technology delivers one of the industry’s filters with highest transmission, steep slopes and deep out of band blocking, enabling next-generation fluorescence microscopes to achieve very high sensitivity,” said Guanglong Yu, Vice President, R&D, II-VI Photop. “Our ZPS filters are available over a broad wavelength range, including in the ultraviolet, visible and infrared to accommodate the latest advances in fluorophores.”

ZPS filters are available in filter cubes that can be easily installed in microscope instruments. II-VI’s broad portfolio of fluorescence filters includes single- and multi-band designs, for both dichroic or bandpass filters.

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of engineered materials, lasers and optics, for materials processing , life sciences , consumer electronics and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

SPIE BIOS Expo , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, Booth #8543 , on biomedical optics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, , on biomedical optics SPIE Photonics West , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, Booth #1840 , on photonics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, , on photonics EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3 , on laser-based processes for future car body productions

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

