Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the River Supply Conduit Program

Water transmission pipe will increase the capacity and improve the reliability of water supply to central Los Angeles

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it was selected to supply 2.5 miles of the water pipeline for the River Supply Conduit Improvement, Upper Reach, Unit 7 project. This project will increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the River Supply Conduit network that brings water to central Los Angeles. Frontier-Kemper Constructors, Inc. is the General Contractor for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in mid-2019 and is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2020.



“We look forward to working with Frontier-Kemper on this critical project to supply the water needs of many Los Angeles residents,” said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipe systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact: Robin Gantt Chief Financial Officer Northwest Pipe Company 360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com



