ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced the following investor events:



Vice Chairman Chris O’Herlihy will present at the Citi 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:15–10:55 a.m. (EST).



Vice Chairman Chris O’Herlihy will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 7:25–8:05 a.m. (EDT).

/EIN News/ -- These events will be webcast live, and replays will be available on ITW’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com/ .

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com





Media Relations Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433

mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.