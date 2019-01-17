NNSA grants $50 million to university consortia supporting nonproliferation research and development

Consortia link research at universities with the capabilities of U.S. National Laboratories to strengthen nuclear security

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) announced grants totaling $50 million to two university consortia as part of a nonproliferation research and development effort. The grants will support each consortium with $5 million per year for five years.

The consortia link basic research at universities with the capabilities of the U.S. National Laboratories to advance nuclear science and security goals.

“These grants will foster development of concepts and technologies that keep the United States at the forefront of nuclear monitoring and verification capabilities and allow us to nurture tomorrow’s nonproliferation experts,” said Dr. Brent K. Park, NNSA’s Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation.

The university consortia receiving the grants are: