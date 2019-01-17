Storage Magazine Names Cloudian’s HyperStore 7 a Finalist in 2018 Products of the Year Awards

Object Storage Platform Recognized for Powerful Data Management, Protection and Search Capabilities Across Public and Private Clouds

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage , today announced its HyperStore 7 software has been named a finalist in the “Software-defined and Cloud Storage” category of TechTarget’s Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com 2018 Products of the Year Awards.



/EIN News/ -- HyperStore 7 is a limitlessly scalable object storage platform with the industry’s best S3 compatibility, providing seamless data management across public and private cloud environments. Available as software or an integrated appliance, HyperStore enables users to store, protect and search data from a single storage pool, no matter where the data physically resides. As a result, Cloudian customers can optimize cost, performance and data location for various data types to achieve the highest possible ROI while delivering consistently managed security and compliance.

“As enterprises increasingly adopt a hybrid cloud strategy, having a single, unified storage platform that spans public cloud and on-premises environments is essential,” said Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian. “From the start, HyperStore was architected to be fully S3 compatible, bringing a standards-based, cloud-first foundation to data centers that can easily extend to the public cloud while providing centralized data management.”

A panel of analysts, consultants, users and Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com writers serve as judges for the Products of the Year Awards. Evaluation criteria include technological innovation, ease of integration, ease of use, functionality and value.

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with a hyperscale data fabric that lets customers store, find and protect data across the organization and around the globe. Cloudian data management solutions bring cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry’s most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

