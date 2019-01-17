Interpublic Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on the morning of February 13, 2019. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 847-9715. Outside the United States, please call (630) 395-0129. The participant passcode is 6158597. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 731-6039 followed by the passcode 6219. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3823 followed by the passcode 6219. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is one of the world's leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .





Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439



