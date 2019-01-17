II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) today announced that it intends to release its fiscal 2019 second quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, January 31, 2019 before the market opens and will post these results on the Company’s web site at www.ii-vi.com .



/EIN News/ -- In conjunction with this release and to review the Company’s financial results, market trends and future outlook, the Company will host a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet that same day.

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast, to be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 31, 2019, can access the event on the Company’s web site by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/y724yno4 .

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.



The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018; (iii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end-users; (iv) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (v) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (vi) the Company's ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and risks, costs and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; and/or (vii) the Company's ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Mark Lourie

Director of Corporate Communications

mark.lourie@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



