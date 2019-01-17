Clarus’ Sierra Bullets Introduces Ammunition for 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Bullets, L.L.C. (“Sierra” or “Sierra Bullets”), the Bulletsmiths®, a dedicated manufacturer of the high quality and accurate Sierra® bullet, a brand of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), is introducing Sierra® Ammunition for 2019.



/EIN News/ -- “After 71 years of providing re-loaders and ammunition manufacturers with the bullets that generations of shooters have relied upon, Sierra Bullets is thrilled to introduce Sierra Ammunition,” states Patrick Daly, president of Sierra. “It is a natural evolution for the Bulletsmiths at Sierra and we know the product will provide shooters with the confidence that when they drop a round of Sierra Ammunition into their own rifle, it will deliver on their hunt every time. Competition accuracy combined with unmatched terminal impact will continue a lifetime of Sierra confidence.”

Sierra Ammunition will be available in five popular hunting calibers, including:

243 Winchester ~ 90 Grain ~ B.C. .390

6mm Creedmoor ~ 100 Grain ~ B.C. .515

6.5 Creedmoor ~ 130 Grain ~ B.C. .510

270 Winchester ~ 140 Grain ~ B.C. .508

308 Winchester ~ 165 Grain ~ B.C. .517

Daly continued, “Our first line of Sierra Ammunition features loads developed specifically around the exciting accuracy and terminal performance of our new GameChanger® line of Tipped GameKing® bullets.”

Sierra’s GameChanger hunting bullet features:

A synthetic tip for smooth chambering, improved aeroballistic flight and instant expansion on impact.

Open pocket design further expands the lead core.

Tuned ogive for industry-leading ballistic coefficient.

Precisely engineered jacket wall concentricity ensures some of the most accurate bullets on the market.

Optimal jacket wall thickness controls expansion and retains weight.

Boat tail design for stable flight and accuracy.

Sierra Bullets’ Fall 2019 collection will be on display January 22 – January 25, 2019, at booth #16334 and its ammunition booth L218, at SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sierra, The Bulletsmiths

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Sedalia, Missouri, Sierra Bullets has been dedicated to manufacturing some of the highest-quality and most accurate bullets in the world. From local and international shooting competitions to sport and hunting, Sierra offers best-in-class accuracy and precision that hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts have come to depend on. This performance is born from a proprietary manufacturing process that enables the achievement of the tightest tolerances in the industry. Sierra’s bullets are used for precision target shooting, hunting and defense purposes. In addition to a wide base of retailers, Sierra's customers include distributors, law enforcement and industry OEMs. Sierra's products have cultivated a significant consumer following recognized by its iconic "green box" packaging and include globally recognized brands such as Sierra® MatchKing®, Sierra® GameKing®, and Sierra® BlitzKing®.

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus' primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, sport and skincare categories. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on our products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to the manufacture and sale of bullets and ammunition by our Sierra segment, and the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by our customers; the Company’s exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, our information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and the Company’s ability to declare a dividend. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Warren B. Kanders

Executive Chairman

Tel 1-203-552-9600

warren.kanders@claruscorp.com

or

John C. Walbrecht

President

Tel 1-801-993-1344

john.walbrecht@claruscorp.com

or

Aaron J. Kuehne

Chief Administrative Officer and

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 1-801-993-1364

aaron.kuehne@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

CLAR@liolios.com



