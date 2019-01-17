Larson Electronics Releases Rechargeable LED Light with 2 Lamps, 1500Wh Lithium Ion Battery, 120W

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a rechargeable LED light for remote indoor or outdoor applications and use at industrial facilities. This unit is 120 watts and is powered by a rechargeable 1,500Wh lithium ion battery compatible with 120V AC wall outlets or customer-provided solar panels.



The WAL-RPS-WLM-2XWP60E-1.5K-HD-120V portable LED light features two LED lamps producing a total of 10,800 lumens of light output. Each lamp consists of six LEDs housed inside a waterproof aluminum housing that is powder coated for extra protection and durability. The housing also incorporates integral cooling fins for efficient heat dissipation and increased LED life. This unit includes a two-foot removeable input power cord equipped with a 5-15P cord cap for recharging.

Larson Electronics’ portable LED lighting solution features a battery pack with green illuminating indicators to display the charging status when in use. This unit is protected by a portable storm case featuring two padlockable hasps and two press/pull latches that lock automatically. A button activation system allows operators to turn the power on and off. The standard output power is 500W with peak output reaching 700W, and this unit supports 120V AC output.

This LED light has lamps that are mounted on an industrial wall mount bracket using L brackets with thru holes on each side. Once installed, the lights can be moved up and down via trunnion brackets at 360˚ and 180˚ of rotation and tilt. A 50-foot 16/3 SOOW cord with a 5-15P cord cap is available for connecting the battery pack. Suitable applications include use at industrial work sites, for indoor or outdoor lighting, temporary lighting, construction sites, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

