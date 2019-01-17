Nextech Named as Finalist in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

13th annual awards will be presented on February 22 in Las Vegas

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems -- Nextech’s IntelleChartPRO Support Team was named a Finalist today in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries Status category in the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.



/EIN News/ -- The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

“The IntelleChartPRO team strive to deliver quality care every day. Not only do they assist clients and address concerns, but each member serves as advocates for customers making sure their needs are heard throughout Nextech,” Brett Lundberg, Nextech’s Vice President of Support said, “We are thrilled to be recognized amongst many other hard-working teams and are honored to represent Nextech in this way.”

“The 2019 judges were very impressed by the caliber of this year’s nominations, which set another record for this competition. The quality of the accomplishments outlined in every Finalist nomination was remarkable,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to announcing the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements in Las Vegas next month.”

The team continues to work together to set goals for response and resolution, monitoring metrics to assist and improve performance. As a result, 97 percent of customer service calls about IntelleChartPRO are answered within three minutes, and the average speed-to-answer hovers around 30 seconds. More than 60 percent of customer queries are resolved on the first call, and roughly 90 percent are addressed within 5 days.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com



