Finger Motion Subsidiary, JiuGe, Lands Top-up Cooperation Deal Giving Direct Access to a Portion of PingDuoDuo’s 385.5 Million Subscriber Base

Beta Test Exceeds $125,000 in daily Gross Transaction Volume and 20,000 Orders

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (OTC Markets: FNGR), a mobile payment and recharge platform company, is pleased to announce the rapid expansion of its top-up initiatives with a cooperation deal through its wholly owned subsidiary JiuGe Information Technology (“JiuGe”) and PingDuoDuo (NYSE: PDD). After integration is achieved, this deal represents PingDuoDuo’s first exposure to B2C services on the platform. The primary thrust of the cooperation deal allows JiuGe to offer its mobile recharge and top up services directly to the end consumer or subscribers of China Unicom. China Unicom, the 2nd largest mobile telecom provider in China, had more than 385.5 million mobile subscribers in 2018.



In the past month of beta service, the Finger Motion team has focused on improving the user experience by optimising its backend platform and integrated response services. During this beta period, the Company transacted more than 20,000 orders every day, with a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of more than 1 million RMB (USD $125,000) daily. This activity level will see an exponential increase when Finger Motion makes the platform available to all of PingDuoDuo’s registered users.

“Our monthly GTV is very strong with our current initiatives, but we believe this cooperation agreement with PingDuoDuo could reshape our trajectory significantly higher over the coming months” said Martin J. Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. “We have been approached by top tier e-commerce platforms that understand our value added business model, and we believe that they will likely be watching our rollout with PingDuoDuo with keen interest. The payment and recharge platform business scales very quickly as we have demonstrated from our beta test. We believe a successful rollout would strongly position the company for expansion, but our business model has a structural need for capital in order to sustain the exponential growth. It’s important for shareholders to realize that we are keenly aware that only long term financial partners offering non-dilutive financing fit within our business model. This is just one of the reasons why we will be seeking to uplist, initially to the OTCQB platform, and thereafter to a senior US exchange, in the coming months.”

About PingDuoDuo

PingDuoDuo is an innovative e-commerce platform based in China which offers consumers a fun and interactive shopping experience that also offers bargain pricing. Founded just 3 years ago, PingDuoDuo’s platform has accumulated more than 385.5 million members and 2 million merchants, with an annual transaction value of 344.8 billion yuan (USD $51 Billion Dollars). The platform was able to leverage social networks like QQ and Wexin and allow a shared experience of the purchase where friends and families join as a group. PingDuoDuo has transformed into the third largest e-commerce platform in China. In July 2018, PingDuoDuo officially listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is a technology company located in China with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions. It is one of five companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes through top-up credits on the mobile phone. As the primary business continues to grow its user base, the company is developing value added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases and eventually drive a consolidation of the top five wholesalers. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve a significant portion of the over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

In order for FingerMotion to realize its vision, it must continue to aggressively invest in research and development, with the primary area of focus the development of “must have” applications for consumers and businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

