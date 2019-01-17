Combating Substance Abuse in Schools

In recent years there have been significant increases in alcohol, drug and substance abuse across the country. This abuse has significantly impacted K-12 school-age students as well as those pursuing postsecondary education.

To help combat substance abuse in schools, the Department of Education has developed webinars designed for State-, district- and building-level administrators, teachers and specialized instructional support personnel interested in supporting students and families impacted by the opioid crisis.

In recognition of this year’s National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week (NDAFW) scheduled for January 22-27, 2019, the Department is sharing the signs and strategies to help identify and support impacted students below. To view the webinar on this important topic, click here.

Warning signs that may indicate that a student is impacted by opioids, alcohol and other substance use, include:

Elementary Students

Poor mental/motor development

Memory and perception problems

Speech and language problems

Developmental delays

Reduced decision making abilities

Impaired self-regulation

Poor response to stressful situations

Impaired school performance

Middle School Students

Anxiety

Depression

Secretive behaviors

Poor hygiene/Changes in physical appearance

Disruptive behavior

Rapid changes in mood

Decline in academic performance or attendance

High School Students

Mood and personality changes

Depression

Hyperactivity

Health and hygiene issues

Changes in relationships with friends and family

Problems with police

Unhealthy peer/dating relationships

Disengagement from school

Poor attendance or dropping out

Strategies to support students who may be impacted by opioids, alcohol and other substance use, include:

Find out what kinds of resources are available in your school or district, so you know where to turn to get help for a student

Talk with school counselors, nurses and administrators to find out how best to support students for whom you are concerned

Learn to recognize the signs of opioid, alcohol and substance abuse so you can refer students appropriately

Integrate basic alcohol and drug prevention skill-building into everyday teaching so student can learn to: Make good decisions Solve problems Become more assertive and practice learning refusal skills Be more self-aware Build positive relationships

Help students learn coping and stress management skills such as: Self-control Standing up to peer pressure Time management Dealing with difficult situations like conflict or loss Setting goals

Talk with students about opioid, alcohol and substance abuse

Information on how to plan, register and host your own NDAFW event, or to receive free publications, resources and educational activities, can be found at National Institute on Drug Abuse for Teachers.

To learn more about the U.S. national opioid crisis and find information and resources on how schools, students and parents of students can help fight this epidemic, please visit the Department’s website at Combating the Opioid Crisis: Schools, Students, Families