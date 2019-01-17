Energy Department Announces Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement on H2@Scale

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a Notice of Intent (NOI) to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) to advance the H2@Scale concept. The focus of H2@Scale is to enable affordable and reliable large-scale hydrogen generation, transport, storage, and utilization in the United States across multiple sectors.

Hydrogen is an energy carrier that can unite the nation's energy resources. By producing hydrogen when power generation exceeds load, electrolyzers can reduce curtailment of renewables and contribute to grid stability. Hydrogen can also be used as a feedstock for end users across sectors. Hydrogen produced from existing baseload (e.g., nuclear power) assets can be stored, distributed, and used as a fuel for transportation, stationary power, process or building heat, and industrial sectors (e.g., steel manufacturing), creating an additional revenue stream for those assets.

Potential FOA topic areas include advanced hydrogen storage and infrastructure R&D; innovative concepts for hydrogen production and utilization; and integrated production, storage, and fueling system.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) intends to issue the FOA in early 2019 via the EERE Exchange website. If applicants wish to receive official notifications and information from EERE regarding this FOA, they should register in EERE Exchange.

This is an NOI only. EERE may issue a FOA as described herein, may issue a FOA that is significantly different than the FOA described herein, or EERE may not issue a FOA at all.