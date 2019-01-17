Sandestin Investments, LLC. Breaks Ground on Osprey Pointe

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sandestin Investments, LLC celebrated the beginning of construction for Osprey Pointe. This 77-unit condominium complex will offer luxurious 2, 3 and 4-bedroom vacation rental properties with stunning views of nature preserve and Choctawhatchee Bay along with exclusive pool and clubhouse amenities. Completion is slated for Spring 2020.

“We are excited to be bringing another new property into the Sandestin portfolio,” stated Sara Becnel, vice president of development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “Osprey Pointe is a novel concept as the development will be available for traditional vacation rentals, owned by Sandestin, and also available to book for executive retreats.”

Osprey Pointe will be situated within the gates of Sandestin just north of the existing Heron Walk Road and south of Jolee Island, the resort’s bayfront island preserve. The 77 units offer livable, spacious design coupled with interior features such as quartz countertops and marble backsplashes in the large kitchens, walk-in showers, expansive balconies and more. Additionally, Sandestin guests of Osprey Pointe will also have access to the many amenities offered by Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort including more than seven miles of beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts and a 113-slip marina.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages and was named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals including condominiums, villas, homes and townhomes. The resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, 65,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife.

