Graph Blockchain Update

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graph Blockchain Inc. (“Graph” or “Company”) (CSE: GBLC) is pleased to provide a summary on the achievements made through its channel partner IBM Global to date;



Focusing on Global Logistics and Food Supply Chain Management including with the Canadian Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture for blockchain based livestock solution around Canadian beef importation

Over $1.6 Million CAD through IBM Global

Contracts included high profile multi-national conglomerates including divisions of Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Hanwha, and KB

In discussions with subsidiaries of these multi-national corporations for subsequent larger development contracts

“It was a milestone year of growth for the company, and a tremendous feat for a start-up technology company to be able to secure and deliver on these contracts, especially given the macro environment. In 2019, we continue to focus on the sectors where our technology will allow our company’s growth to scale quickly and expect to deliver value to our shareholders.,” says Peter Kim, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages their proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company’s powerfully unique solution has translated into a high growth trajectory, with the company securing multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates, and the opportunity to sell across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional information on Graph Blockchain Inc. is available at: www.GraphBlockchain.com

To keep updated with all news, corporate information and direct dialogue with Management join our Investor group on 8020 Connect here: http://bit.ly/8020Graph

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kim – CEO Graph Blockchain Inc.

Phone: (416) 482-3282 ext. 229

Email: pkim@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the successful collaboration between the Company, Datametrex and LDCC with respect to the building of a blockchain solution for Canadian livestock, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations for future collaboration, expectations for revenues from such collaboration, expectations with respect to the development of the solution or successful deployment of the solution for use in the livestock industry, among others. There can be no assurance that the blockchain solution will be successfully developed by the parties or adopted in the industry.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

