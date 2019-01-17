Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Control Station, Four 3/4” NPT Hubs, 3-Position Switch

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof control station for use in Class I and II, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations. This unit features a three-position selector switch and emergency stop push-button. This unit is suitable for indoor or outdoor applications.



Operators may access lights, a 3-position selector switch, a green push button and an emergency-stop push button on the device. This explosion proof station is ideal for indoor or outdoor applications where flammable vapors, gases, or dusts exist or stand the potential to exist.





The EPCS-4XPL-1X3PSW-1XPB-1XESTOP-4X0.75S explosion proof control station has a cast aluminum enclosure to hold electrical equipment up to 8” by 8” by 6” in size. This control station has steel bolts and includes a weatherproof gasket for a NEMA 3R and 4 protection rating. It also has NEMA 7 (Groups B, C, D) and NEMA 9 (Groups E, F, G) ratings. This control station has four 3/4” NPT hubs arranged in two rows of two and features a removeable backplate for secure mounting.

Larson Electronics’ control station features three rows: the top row has one red light, one amber light, and another amber light; the middle row has one amber light, a three-position selector switch with spring return to center from the left, and one green push-button; the bottom row features a centered emergency stop push-button. The switches on this device are rated to 600V AC and offers lights in 120V, 240V or 24V DC.

This explosion proof control station is constructed to protect against dirt, water and ice, making it suitable for use in indoor or outdoor hazardous settings such as chemical processing plants, cleaning and storage facilities, and more. This unit carries ratings including NEC; CEC; Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; Class III, Divisions 1 and 2; and NEMA 3R, 4, 7 and 9.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7ebf68a-596b-4fcf-ada9-64b37686c6a4



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.