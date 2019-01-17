xMatters Integrates with Stackdriver to Accelerate Full-Stack Insights to Action

New integration automates toolchain handoffs and on-call resource engagement, streamlining the resolution path to minimize the business impact of major incidents

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xMatters ( www.xmatters.com ), an integration-driven collaboration platform that accelerates incident response and resolution, today announced it has integrated with Stackdriver, Google Cloud’s comprehensive monitoring solution for services, containers, applications, and infrastructure. This is a one-two punch approach to incident management that combines Stackdriver’s end-to-end visibility across the entire stack with xMatters’ intelligently automated collaboration platform.



/EIN News/ -- “Stackdriver has been expanding rapidly to provide end-to-end observability across infrastructure, services, and applications. By increasing coverage to include other clouds as well as on-premise environments, Google is making enterprise adoption easier than ever. And now with the new xMatters integration, these critical signals can automatically propel workflows toward even faster remedial action via targeted, context-driven communications,” said Abbas Haider Ali, CTO at xMatters.

“We’re thrilled to lend xMatters’ capabilities to Stackdriver, and work with Google Cloud to alleviate the burden faced by ops teams to minimize downtime and uphold SLAs. For our joint customers, this integration means that all key information and alerts from Stackdriver can be easily moved between it and the hundreds of other operations and support tools already integrated with xMatters.”

When events tracked by Stackdriver meet predetermined criteria, xMatters automatically relays critical insight data to the correct people and systems to help coordinate and resolve incidents faster. By leveraging on-call schedules and rotations, escalation rules, and individual user device preferences, xMatters quickly engages the correct on-call resources with customizable response and collaboration options for initiating action.

In addition, xMatters automates handoffs across the entire DevOps toolchain, transferring key Stackdriver alert data throughout the entire organization’s systems to drive workflows forward to resolution. This includes automatically embedding Stackdriver insights into notifications, collaboration invitations, and service management tickets, inviting people from across multiple teams to conference calls or chat rooms (via Slack, HipChat, or Hubot) with context from Stackdriver, and logging all of this activity back into the service management ticket. In short, everything is designed to equip resolution teams with all the data and context needed to take immediate action and resolve issues.

xMatters’ incident management solution enables organizations to proactively prevent outages, resolve issues, and keep the right people informed. By bringing structure to collaboration and using intelligent automation to drive underlying workflows to resolution, xMatters empowers companies to minimize — and even proactively avoid — the business impact from standard and major incidents. xMatters’ customer base includes such global household names as Vodafone, Danske Bank, Sony Network Entertainment, Molina Healthcare, AXA Insurance, and The Telegraph.

About xMatters

xMatters enhances collaboration by relaying relevant data between key systems while engaging the right people to proactively resolve issues. This integration-driven approach enables enterprises to avoid costly incidents, prevent outages, and streamline DevOps processes. For any given situation, xMatters automatically identifies the appropriate individuals or group and empowers them to take action. With over 200 integrations across a wide range of IT tools, xMatters is used by individual teams for day-to-day tasks, and across thousands of teams at Global 2000 companies working together at enterprise scale. Founded in 2000, xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, CA, with additional offices worldwide.

