The Marquie Group to Launch "Whim" CBD Product Line

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Radio syndication and health/wellness company, The Marquie Group, formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPINK: MYLI) today announced “Whim™”, a line of beauty products that will feature unique formulations of top-quality ingredients meant to impart skin health that comes from improved amino-acid balance and CBD nutrition.

The products were created by 18-year Herbalife Nutrition beauty expert Jacquie Carter. “Whim projects the elements of a healthy, active, beautiful lifestyle I’ve encompassed with the new product line,” commented Ms. Carter “Whim instills “Inner Health and Outer Beauty” and fills in the nutritional gaps that come with a modern, hectic lifestyle.”

Cannabidiol (CBD) is being increasingly recognized as a powerful health supplement with the potential to reduce anxiety and improved overall well-being without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Containing a broad spectrum of amino acids critical to skin function, CBD has the potential to mitigate environmental skin damage that leads to premature aging, eczema and can combat chronic skin disorders such as acne and psoriasis, and internally as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent.

The Marquie Group is also developing a slate of unique CBD infused beauty drinks it expects to launch in 2019.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:MYLI), formerly known as Music of Your Life, Inc., owns and operates two businesses:

Music of Your Life, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio network broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and;

Whim and a Dare, led by former Director, Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter, is a direct-to-consumer, health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acid and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Products planned for a 2019 launch include CBD-infused beauty masks, invigorating facial serums, and beauty and wellness drinks, each with unique, skin and complexion enhancing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.





Investor and Media Inquiries: Marc Angell, CEO 800-351-3021 marc@musicofyourlife.com

