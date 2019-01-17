Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Announces ISO/IEC 27001 Certification of EIR Compensation Analytics Software

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc.™ (EIR), a consulting and software development firm specializing in compensation and variable pay, today announces EIR Compensation Analytics™ has met the certification requirements set by ISO/IEC 27001.



/EIN News/ -- The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requires that organizations meet specific best practices for managing the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details and any information entrusted by third parties.

“The ISO/IEC 27001 certification provides EIR customers with the assurance that EIR is meeting the highest level of standards for protecting customer information,” said France Lampron, President and CEO of Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

Enterprise Information Resources (EIR) is a SAP build and service partner and a SAP 2018 Pinnacle Award finalist. EIR’s team of compensation and talent management experts specialize in implementing and optimizing the SAP SuccessFactors Perform & Reward solution. Through software and services, EIR’s mission is to maximize the value of each customer’s investment in SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

