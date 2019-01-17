Driver Shortage/Capacity Crunch Voted Biggest Challenge for Supply Chains in 2019

Kuebix surveyed 554 transportation industry professionals on what they believe is the biggest challenge for supply chains in 2019; the driver shortage/capacity crunch won

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, surveyed transportation and supply chain professionals on what they believe to be the biggest challenge facing supply chains in 2019. All 554 submissions were gathered via anonymous surveys to ensure accuracy and impartial results. Respondents believe that the driver shortage/capacity crunch will be the biggest challenge for supply chains in 2019, with this challenge receiving over 44% of total votes.



Here are the full results of the survey:

The capacity crunch/driver shortage – 44%

Rising freight costs – 24%

Managing customer expectations – 10%

Lack of visibility and collaboration – 8%

Final mile shipping – 7%

Implementing a TMS – 5%

Other – 8%

Respondents who opted to write-in their own answer by selecting ‘Other’ noted issues such as damages to products in transit, temperature control shipping, optimized inventory management, and lead time reduction.

It’s not surprising that so many individuals anticipate the capacity crunch/driver shortage to be the biggest challenge in 2019. The American Trucking Association estimates that there will be a shortage of more than 100,000 truckers by 2022 as Baby Boomers age out of the workforce and millennials fail to take up the mantle. The growth of e-commerce is also increasing the need for capacity as more and more consumers order online and expect rapid final mile delivery to their homes.

“At Kuebix, we understand the changing landscape of the supply chain industry,” said Dan Clark, President and Founder of Kuebix. “Companies need to leverage technology to continue meeting customer expectations and budget demands during the capacity crunch and driver shortage.”

By using a transportation management system (TMS) like Kuebix, companies can gain access to additional truckload capacity by connecting with a large community of brokers, carriers and private fleets. Advanced TMSs also offer applications such as order and route optimizers that allow shippers to use their available trucks in the most efficient way possible.

The driver shortage and capacity crunch are forecasted to worsen over the next few years. During 2019, companies need to position themselves with the necessary tools to grow relationships with carriers, secure much needed capacity, and maximize the trucks they are able to secure.

