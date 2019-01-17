ZL Technologies to Present at Privacy and Data Security Compliance Forum in Toronto

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in information governance, today announced its participation in the Canadian Institute’s 2019 Privacy & Data Security Compliance Forum, January 29-30. The Forum takes place at the One King West Hotel in Toronto and features seminars and workshops on security, privacy, and compliance hosted by a variety of distinguished industry speakers.



/EIN News/ -- ZL Technologies CEO Kon Leong will deliver a speech at the conference on how to utilize global governance policies to control personal data, eliminate silos, and meet privacy compliance regulations. The details of Leong’s presentation are as follows:

Time: Wednesday, January 30 @ 11:45 am – 12:30 pm Title: How to Clean Up File Shares and Manage for Privacy Regulations Description: Recent privacy regulations such as GDPR require managing sensitive information contained in file servers, which must be scoured for personal data and managed appropriately through tagging, access privileges, use controls, and lifecycle management. In this session, discover how to control personal data and ensure privacy through global governance policies acting on repositories scattered across the enterprise.

