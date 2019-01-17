CAKE by Accelerize Announces New Product Features for Performance Marketers

/EIN News/ -- Industry Pioneer to Deliver Affiliate Marketing Innovations that Offer Advanced Visualizations, Deeper Insights and Seamless Integrations for Boosting ROAS



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced expanded features that bring advanced data visualization capabilities, enhanced marketing intelligence and technology integrations to its performance marketing SaaS solution, CAKE for Networks. The new offerings empower brands, advertisers and publishers to leverage actionable insights and make better decisions for improved return on adspend (ROAS) from their affiliate marketing campaigns, while staying competitive and increasing business profitability.

CAKE for Networks is a powerful performance marketing solution used by top brands and companies across the globe. The cloud-based solution enables marketers to intelligently manage, measure and optimize the impact of their affiliate marketing campaigns. Along with its world-class customer support, CAKE provides a scalable and reliable architecture that primes companies for continued growth and streamlines the management of affiliate advertising programs across multiple partners, channels and campaigns.

CAKE’s new product enhancements include:

Data Visualization and Reporting – CAKE’s new framework includes new data visualizations and comparison metrics. This type of framework allows users to visualize and interact with the data in the updated user interface.

– CAKE’s new framework includes new data visualizations and comparison metrics. This type of framework allows users to visualize and interact with the data in the updated user interface. Marketing Intelligence – Capturing richer insights is made possible by offering access to a wider data set. Moving beyond pre-defined fields, CAKE will provide new free-form parameters that can be passed at the time of conversion. This allows clients to pass relevant information and report on collected data. For example, an e-commerce store can easily track by SKUs or colors.

– Capturing richer insights is made possible by offering access to a wider data set. Moving beyond pre-defined fields, CAKE will provide new free-form parameters that can be passed at the time of conversion. This allows clients to pass relevant information and report on collected data. For example, an e-commerce store can easily track by SKUs or colors. Enhanced Connectivity – New APIs enable the collection of raw data through click and conversion exports. This gives users the ability to easily extract click and conversion details and seamlessly integrate this data into solutions such as Domo, Marketo, Tableau and more for deeper insights.

CAKE’s new features are introduced at a time when affiliate marketing has become a key component of today’s digital marketing tech stack. Affiliate marketing is widely used with 81% of brands and 84% of publishers, according to Forrester Research. On a worldwide level, affiliate marketing is not only growing fast, but continues to be a massive global industry which the IAB estimates to be worth over $12 billion, with the U.S. and the EU leading the way.

“While affiliate marketing has proven to deliver tangible ROAS for today’s brands, the ability to perform functions quickly, accurately and securely is becoming increasingly key in maintaining a competitive edge,” said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer. “With the latest CAKE features, marketers can access accurate, data-driven insights easier and faster to efficiently base their decisions on real results instead of guesswork. Companies need to be agile and strategic as the industry continues to evolve and grow. Our goal is to elevate affiliate marketing to the next level by delivering innovations that continue to drive results for our growing base of international clients.”

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 50 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the benefits and impact of CAKE for Networks, and the growth of the affiliate marketing industry and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact Brittany Christopher PR@getCAKE.com (949) 887-0437 Investor Contact Ascendant Partners, LLC Richard Galterio Rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com (732) 410-9810



