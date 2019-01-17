Wellness Matrix Group To Initiate State-of-the-Art Wellness Model Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC:WMGR) announces today that it will shortly introduce what it considers the world's most technologically advanced health care models in Virtual Reality Artificial Intelligence. Incorporated in this development is the Best of the Best Doctors, and methodologies with Genome analysis, monitoring, and predictive modeling simulation. The result is the state-of-the-art Wellness Matrix Program for Quality of Life and Longevity.

/EIN News/ -- Wellness Matrix's DNA Program profile results in recommendations by an individually assigned Life Coach. Included is a wellness lifestyle development plan and a savings incentive program to offset the costs of using Wellness Matrix products designed to improve the quality of life and longevity.

Wellness Matrix programs and service offerings will benefit an ever growing customer base. The first program in the Wellness Matrix public awareness rollout will establish a top position within the global wellness space.



About Wellness Matrix Group

Our mission is to develop the most technologically advanced healthcare models in a Virtual Reality/AR Creative Artificial Intelligence Platform by fully integrating the Health & Wellness industry networks and program tools. The Wellness Matrix Group brand will be defined by its offering of the “Best of the Best” Doctors and Methodologies, with Genome Analysis, monitoring, and predictive modeling simulation providing a state of the art Wellness Program for Quality of Life and Longevity.

Company contact:

Michael Selsman: www.publiccommunicationsco.com - 310-553-5732



