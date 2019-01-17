Enphase Energy Appoints General Manager for Asia-Pacific Region

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that Wilf Johnston has been appointed general manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. He will oversee the development of new business opportunities in the region and the customization of solutions to best meet customer needs.

“We are excited to have Wilf join our team,” said Dave Ranhoff, vice president and chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “He brings to Enphase many years of international executive management experience with leadership roles in sales, operations and product management. We look forward to Wilf’s abilities to strengthen our APAC team and develop new business opportunities.”

Wilf joins Enphase with more than 15 years of management and executive experience in technology growth companies. Before joining Enphase, he was the managing director of Flex Living, Australia where he led the introduction of several new products, specifically storage and connected energy solutions. Prior to Flex, Wilf was the managing director of Australia for SunEdison, including business unit management and P&L responsibility. He also held management positions at SunPower Corporation, where he created and operated the company’s commercial and utility divisions in Australia. Earlier in his career, Wilf worked for various software companies in France, including Amadeus SAS and IDC Global. He earned Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Commerce degrees from the University of Western Australia.

“I am thrilled to join Enphase during a pivotal growth stage for the company,” said Wilf Johnston. “I believe Enphase’s technology is the ideal solution for Australia’s evolving distributed energy landscape, and I look forward to working with our talented team to drive innovative go-to-market strategies and strengthen our position in the residential and light commercial markets.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 18 million microinverters, and over 820,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's financial performance, market demand and expected availability dates for its products, expected performance and advantages of its technology, and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Robin Chen

Enphase Energy, Inc.

rochen@enphaseenergy.com

+61 415 314 600



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.