Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2019 third quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate in the conference: 1-888-221-6259

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9842 .

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21914849).



To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com , in the “Investors” section, under “Newsroom”.

