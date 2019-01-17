UPDATE ON TRIAL DATE FOR DIGITAL’S LITIGATION AGAINST AXON

/EIN News/ -- Lenexa, KS, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, announces a development in its legal battle against Axon Enterprise, Inc. (“Axon,” formerly TASER International, Inc.). At the hearing yesterday, both parties expressed a desire to set a trial date and the Court took the issue under advisement. A trial date will be forthcoming.



The Company filed its case in the United States District for the District of Kansas against Axon on January 14, 2016, alleging that Axon has, and continues, to willfully infringe Digital’s ‘452 Patent, which covers its auto-activation technology.

“We were excited to meet with the Court and discuss the trial. We were glad to hear that both parties were looking to set a trial date. We are looking forward to the judge setting that date and moving forward to present our case to a jury,” said Digital Ally’s CEO, Stanton E. Ross. “We are also looking forward to a pre-trial conference on August 28, 2019 in our patent infringement lawsuit against Enforcement Video, LLC (d/b/a WatchGuard Video), at which we believe a trial date will be set,” concluded Ross.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally , Inc., headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will achieve positive outcomes in its litigation with Axon and WatchGuard Video and the time frames for such litigation; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; and the effect of changing economic conditions. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should,” or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



