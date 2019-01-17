The Tabby Awards Recognize Rosetta Stone for Mobile Innovation Two Years in a Row

Both iOS and Android Platforms Awarded for Excellence in the Education Category

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, announced today that its mobile apps for iPhone and Android have been recognized by the Tabby Awards organization as winners in the Education category for the second year in a row. The 2018 award winners represent the best mobile apps for consumers worldwide. Rosetta Stone received two awards in the Education category -- one for the best iOS phone app and one for the best Android phone app.



“With nearly 4.7 million consumer (non-gaming) apps available today on Android and iOS combined, our mobile app award winners are positioned in the top 0.001% of a massive market -- these are the best of the best of the best,” commented Paola Schaw, Executive Producer of the Tabby Awards. “Several themes continued long-running trends at this year’s mobile app awards. ‘Iconic franchise’ apps -- like Instagram, MyFitnessPal, Airbnb, Spotify, and Twitch -- continued to generate strong user engagement and reviews in 2018. Just like at our 2017 app awards, the ‘subscription economy’ -- through apps like Netflix, Strava, Spotify, Rosetta Stone, New York Times, and Evernote -- performed well at this year’s app awards.”

The 2018 Tabby Award winners were selected based on a combination of quantitative metrics and qualitative factors. The analytical evaluation component focused on app store user review scores submitted over the course of 2018 to measure user engagement. The qualitative component -- benefiting from the Tabby Awards expertise in judging app and game awards since 2012 -- focused on user interface, design, and innovation. The degree of tablet optimization was also a key factor in the assessment of iPad and Android tablet apps.

“Our Tabby Awards win is recognition of the tremendous progress we’ve made toward delighting consumers with a best-in-class mobile language learning experience,” said Matt Hulett, President, Language at Rosetta Stone. “We continue to invest in our mobile platform and look forward to introducing even more exciting features in the near future.”



For more than 25 years, Rosetta Stone has led the industry in leveraging technology to accelerate language learning through its immersive curriculum. Developed by language and education experts, Rosetta Stone’s mobile apps feature powerful tools to get learners speaking in their new language confidently and accurately, right from the first lesson. Trusted by millions worldwide, the program is sequenced to introduce new skills in a way that stimulates the brain’s natural learning abilities. Rosetta Stone is the only language platform that helps learners improve pronunciation and build confidence through its best-in-class TruAccent™ speech recognition technology software. With downloadable lessons, users can learn anytime, anywhere -- even offline.



For more information, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store to download Rosetta Stone. Additional information about Rosetta Stone’s digital language learning programs can be found online at www.rosettastone.com.



About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

"Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.



