American Postal Workers Union Health Plan Selects Inovalon ONE® Platform

BOWIE, Md. , Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a multi-year expansion of a contract with the American Postal Workers Union Health Plan (APWUHP), which represents more than 200,000 United States Postal Service (USPS) and Federal employees, retirees, and their families, in support of a comprehensive data-driven strategy utilizing high-speed analytics to enable greater clinical quality outcomes insight for its members across multiple states.



Inovalon’s clinical quality data aggregation, advanced analytics, integrated outreach and data visualization toolsets, powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, leverage innovative, advanced technologies to deliver timely, actionable insight into highly granular clinical quality details, enabled by Inovalon’s cloud native Elastic Container Technology (ECT™) compute environment. These insights inform real-time strategy development and refinement to drive greater care quality and improved patient outcomes. Able to analyze patient, provider, and facility-level data at high speed to achieve greater insight and improvement in clinical outcomes measures, the Inovalon ONE® Platform is the nation’s most widely used healthcare quality data analysis and improvement solution.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Inovalon to deliver greater quality for our members across the nation,” said Rocky Midgett, Chief Operating Manager of American Postal Workers Union Health Plan. “The impact of Inovalon’s technology has been significant, and we look forward to building upon past performance to drive future impact.”

“Deploying a data-driven strategy to support superior quality, care and insight for the members of the American Postal Workers Union Health Plan and the physicians who care for them is essential in today’s value-based healthcare environment,” said Robert Wychulis, president of Inovalon. “We are thrilled to partner with the American Postal Workers Union Health Plan and their industry-leading approach to healthcare quality objectives.”

About APWU Health Plan

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Health Plan is a national preferred provider organization (PPO) that offers both a fee-for-service High Option plan and a Consumer Driven Option health plan. Both options are open to all employees or retirees covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, the Health Plan is a department of the American Postal Workers Union. We employee over 200 people to service the 205,000 people covered by the Health Plan. See apwuhp.com for About us.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading technology company providing cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary data sets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 19 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 955,000 physicians, 499,000 clinical facilities, 261 million Americans, and 40 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

