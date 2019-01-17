Industry Veteran Scott Vanderpool Joins MGP

ATCHISON, Kan., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Vanderpool has been named Texas regional sales director for MGP. His new role supports MGP’s brand portfolio expansion into the Texas market, as announced this week.



/EIN News/ -- Vanderpool most recently served as market activation manager for Pernod-Ricard USA in Dallas, where he managed development, localization and execution of divisional brand and business plans to maximize growth, profitability and brand equity for the Texas division. His work encompassed numerous brands and included the launch of five line extensions.

Prior to joining Pernod-Ricard in 2014 as a division brand manager covering 17 states, Vanderpool spent more than a decade with Brown-Forman Corp., beginning as a Jack Daniel’s marketing manager in 2003. After assuming field sales manager and divisional marketing manager roles, he ultimately was named Washington and Alaska state manager, overseeing the markets for the company’s entire brand portfolio from 2011-2014. Notably, he led the conversion of business in Washington as beverage alcohol markets transitioned from state control to an open, privatized industry.

“We welcome someone of Scott’s caliber to our growing team,” said Andrew Mansinne, vice president of Beverage Brands. “Texas is an important new market for us and we are delighted to have his regional market and industry knowledge to reach our target consumers and build strong relationships with our distributor and retailers.”

Vanderpool’s career includes marketing and advertising positions at agencies in Denver, Colo. and Louisville, Ky. that served brewers and distillers. He is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising.

For more on MGP Beverage Brands, please visit here.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

About TILL® American Wheat Vodka

TILL American Wheat Vodka is crafted by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients , based in Atchison, Kansas. Created from premium Kansas wheat sourced from the best farms in the region, TILL Vodka is distilled using a proprietary process perfected over 75 years. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship. The suggested retail price of TILL Vodka is $18.99 for a 750-ml bottle. Connect with us: TILLVodka.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ( @tillvodka ). Till Distilling Company, Atchison, Kansas. 40% ALC/VOL. Be Proud of your Legacy. Enjoy responsibly.

About George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary “King of the Bootleggers,” is crafted by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml bottle). Series II of Remus Repeal Reserve is crafted from 2007/2008 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99/750-ml bottle). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter ( @GeorgeRemus ), Facebook and Instagram ( @GeorgeRemusBourbon ). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey

For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg’s master distillers have been perfecting the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America’s last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the masters of rye at MGP Ingredients, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in “Whiskey City.” Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml bottle). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $69.99/750-ml bottle) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@RossvilleUnion). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

