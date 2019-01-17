Sodexo selected for 2019 Bloomberg GEI

/EIN News/ -- Sodexo selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, recognizing commitment to advancing women in the workplace

Paris, January 17, 2019 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, announced that it is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

Rohini Anand, Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo, said

: "Our global gender balance strategy is a key driver in ensuring that both women and men have equal access to growth and opportunities in our workplace. Achieving gender equality drives our performance and is critical to reaching a Better Tomorrow for our employees, our clients and consumers, and the communities we serve. Under the leadership of our SoTogether advisory board, gender equality will help us attract talent, better understand consumers and empower women."

Gender equality is a strategic imperative for Sodexo. With women making up 37% of Sodexo's Executive Committee and 54% of its Board of Directors, a powerful internal gender balance study and strong gender networks throughout the global organization, the group's commitment to gender equality is at the heart of its strategy and performance

.

Sodexo's goal is that by 2025 women will represent at least 40 percent of its senior leadership staff. To ensure that all senior executives-both men and women-understand the value placed in reaching this goal, 10 percent of their annual bonus is impacted by their progress toward meeting it.

"We applaud Sodexo and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Sodexo's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."

To find out more about Diversity & Inclusion at Sodexo, please click on: Sodexo.com/gender-balance

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

www.sodexo.com

Key figures

(as of August 31, 2018)

20.4 billion euro

in consolidated revenues

460,000

employees

19th

largest employer worldwide

72

countries

100 million

consumers served daily

13.5 billion

euro in market capitalization (as of January 9, 2019)

