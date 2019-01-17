Aftermaster Introduces Its New “Superbar™” At 2019 CES

New Aftermaster product takes TV soundbar performance to a whole new level

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB: AFTM) announced today that it introduced its highly anticipated new television soundbar during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Branded “The Superbar™”, Aftermaster’s new television (TV) soundbar audio system is a first of its kind product as it combines Aftermaster’s award winning and proprietary audio remastering process and electronics with a powerful speaker and amplifier array.



/EIN News/ -- The Superbar™ was designed to deliver substantial improvements in TV audio throughout the entire frequency range of any programming, while delivering unequaled levels of bass and punch from the soundbar itself, eliminating the need for a floor standing subwoofer. The Superbar™ is driven by Aftermaster’s proprietary audio remastering technology and features a no-compromise system with eight high wattage, high sensitivity and low flex speakers, driven individually by HiFi grade amplifiers fed by Aftermaster’s state-of-the-art Adaptive Crossover Circuitry™ (ACC).

The Superbar™ solves the biggest complaint with TV audio which is having difficulty hearing dialogue, resulting in the need to constantly adjust the volume. The Superbar™ is the first soundbar that remasters TV programming in virtual real-time to both raise and clarify dialogue while balancing and dramatically improving the overall playback in a self-contained, high performance audio system.

“It’s finally here. We believe that our new Superbar™ is a true breakthrough in the soundbar market and will rival any competitor”, stated Aftermaster, Inc., President and CEO, Larry Ryckman. “Having good TV audio is a challenge for almost everybody. The Superbar™ not only provides a huge increase in volume and industry leading dialogue enhancement but it also remasters the overall audio programming to make everything sound balanced and much clearer and fuller. It’s like nothing ever experienced from a soundbar before”.

The Superbar™ joins Aftermaster’s other consumer electronics products; the award winning Aftermaster Pro™ that fixes TV audio without additional speakers and its new HearClear TV™, soon to be available in audiological clinics worldwide to help those with hearing loss hear their TV’s. www.Aftermasterpro.com

The Company expects to offer The Superbar™ for pre-sale in the first quarter of this year and delivery beginning shortly thereafter. Pricing and more detailed specifications to be announced.

About Aftermaster, Inc.

Aftermaster, Inc. is an award-winning audio laboratory developing groundbreaking audio technologies and products based in Hollywood, California. Aftermaster’s team of audio engineers and music industry veterans have produced, engineered and mastered more hit records than any other audio company in the world. For more information go to www.Aftermaster.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date such statements have been made.



