Enterprise IT Focused on Moving More Workloads to Cloud in 2019

The NetEnrich 2019 Cloud Adoption survey found that 68% of enterprise IT departments are using public cloud infrastructure today, and 27% of respondents said that doing so is part of their near-term plan

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 -- NetEnrich announces the results of its 2019 Cloud Adoption survey on public cloud adoption in the enterprise. The 2019 survey, which ran online in December 2018, was completed by 100 IT decision-makers in companies with 500 or more employees. A key takeaway from the survey was that cloud adoption is already very high and growth is likely to continue in 2019. And yet, IT pros remain concerned about a range of cloud issues, including security and privacy.



According to NetEnrich’s survey, large enterprises are eagerly adopting cloud infrastructure, applications and services. In fact, 85% of respondents reported either moderate or extensive production use of cloud infrastructure, while 80% said their companies had moved at least a quarter of all their applications and workloads to the public cloud. Meanwhile, 86% of respondents have re-architected some or all of their applications to use cloud-native services.

By making these moves, companies are benefiting from a faster time-to-market for new digital products and services, reduced costs and optimized use of IT infrastructure. However, the pace, scale and priorities associated with public cloud adoption differs from company to company. In conducting its survey, NetEnrich sought to clarify how far along companies are in their cloud adoption, and their goals and challenges. Following are some of the survey’s key findings:

Cloud Security is Paramount (No Kidding!) - 72% of IT decision-makers said cybersecurity would be their biggest priority in 2019. Meanwhile, 33% said security is their biggest concern when moving to cloud, and 20% said it was privacy. These data points reflect the growing challenge of how to protect company, employee, customer and product information, while simultaneously accessing the innovation, cost and efficiency benefits that come with moving more infrastructure and applications to the cloud.



“A pattern of cloud adoption, which began roughly 10 years ago, is showing no sign of slowing down. On the contrary, the cloud infrastructure and applications business has never been better, and the reason is consumer demand,” says Javed Sikander, CTO at NetEnrich. “Despite the various data breaches, security missteps and occasional outages, consumers of technology services are putting more data into the cloud; they’re using more digital products and services; and they’re buying more devices that run cloud-based applications. Like other consumer activities, users clearly are saying that when it comes to the cloud, they’re willing to accept some risk. Business and IT leaders are getting the message, which explains the big jump in the amount of time and money companies are spending on cloud.”

To access the complete NetEnrich 2019 Cloud Adoption survey results, go here .

