Assure Holdings Announces Option Issuance

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, announces that further to a board meeting held on January 14, 2019, it has issued an aggregate of 1,041,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company (the “Options”) to officers, employees, directors and consultants of the Company.



This follows the January 8, 2019, announcement that Founder and Director Preston Parsons offered to give back one million Options to support the Company’s retention and recruitment.

Each of the Options issued will be exercisable at US$1.56 (equivalent to C$2.07, based on the noon exchange rate set by the Bank of Canada on January 14, 2019). 20% of each option issuance will vest immediately and one sixth of the balance will vest every 6 months thereafter.

Current insiders of the Company were issued the following options: (i) John Farlinger, the Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive officer of the Company will receive 117,000 Options; (ii) Martin Burian, the Chairman of the Audit Committee will receive 150,000 Options; (iii) Scott Page, the Chairman of the Compensation Committee will receive 150,000 Options; (iv) Dr. Chris Rumana will receive 150,000 Options; and (v) Trent Carman, Chief Financial Officer will receive 157,000 Options. The Options will have an expiry date of 5 years from the grant date. All Options issued are subject to regulatory approval.

/EIN News/ -- About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Assure anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contacts

John Farlinger, Executive Chairman

Assure Holdings Corp.

(604) 763-7565

John.Farlinger@assureiom.com

Cody Slach, Managing Director

Liolios Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

IOM@Liolios.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.