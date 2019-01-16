Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation, 2 Transformers & 4 Disconnects

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a three-phase portable power distribution substation for powering 480V and 120V equipment from a single station, which can be used on 50Hz or 60Hz. This unit comes equipped with 20 feet of #10 Type SOOW cord. This unit has a NEMA 3R 5 kVA rating.



This unit provides operators the ability to safely tap into and distribute 400V AC 50/60 Hz and 230V AC 50/60 Hz power from a variety of sources including generators and direct grid power.



On the primary side of the first power distribution system, operators connect 230 volt line-in power via 20` of #10 Type SOOW cord.



On the secondary side of the first power distribution system, operators connect to three L5-30R receptacles for 120V equipment.



This model is equipped with forklift skid pockets, locking casters, and a top located lifting eyelet allows easy lifting with cable or chain hooks.





The MPD-20C-1X400-15KVA-1X230-5KVA-3XL16-20R-3XL5-30R portable power distribution substation allows operators to safely tap into and distribute 400V AC 50/60 Hz and 230V AC 50/60 Hz power from generators and direct grid power. The primary side allows operators to connect 230V line-in power via 20 feet of #10 Type SOOW cord. The secondary side allows operators to connect three L5-30R receptacles for 120V equipment. All receptacles come equipped with weatherproof covers.

Larson Electronics’ power distribution station has a transformer and load assembly mounted on a 3/16” thick carbon steel mounting platform and a load center/distribution assembly mounted to a standard 2” by 2” by 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame. This transformer is grounded to the frame with a grounding lug that is provided. Suitable applications for this unit include indoor or outdoor use at construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

