MannKind Announces Direct Purchase Insulin Program Providing Afrezza® for as low as $4 a Day

More than 65,000 patients currently pay cash for their daily insulin each month

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, today announced a direct purchase program to help those with diabetes obtain the company’s inhaled insulin, Afrezza, for as little as $4 a day. Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus.



“It is important for MannKind to help those whose lives depend on insulin, and, unfortunately, over 65,000 uninsured or under-insured patients today must pay cash for their insulin each month, typically at the pharmacy counter at prices that reflect the costs of the pharmaceutical distribution chain,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “Our new Afrezza Patient Direct Program enables us to streamline the numerous costs and inefficiencies that exist in today’s healthcare system, so we can pass along the savings directly for these patients. We want to be part of the solution for the future of healthcare and healthy living.”

Participation in this innovative cash program, which is available to all eligible patients with a valid prescription, is simple. The first 1,000 people to register at www.insulinsavings.com will gain access to introductory pricing for the Afrezza Patient Direct Program, giving them the opportunity to purchase Afrezza for as little as $4 a day for the first twelve months. All participants who sign up for the program will gain access to attractive cash pricing for Afrezza.

Additional program information is available online at www.insulinsavings.com . Patients who would like to enroll should click the “Register Now” button and follow the instructions. MannKind has partnered with Eagle Pharmacy to process patients’ prescriptions and to ship Afrezza directly to their home. Payment is made using any major credit card.

MannKind has also launched an enhanced copay and savings card program that will enable patients with commercial insurance to fill their prescription at their local pharmacy for as low as $15. The card, along with complete program details, can be downloaded at www.afrezzasavingscard.com .

“Our founder Al Mann had a vision of making Afrezza available to all people living with diabetes, and it’s concerning that rising costs may cause some with diabetes to go without insulin,” Castagna said. “We hope that our new programs will have an impact and help many in need.”

About Afrezza®

Available by prescription, Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small and portable inhaler. Administered at the beginning of a meal, Afrezza dissolves rapidly upon inhalation to the lung and passes quickly into the bloodstream (in less than one minute). This rapid absorption allows Afrezza to begin reducing blood sugar levels within about 12 minutes of administration. Afrezza is available in 4-unit, 8-unit and 12-unit single-dose cartridges of insulin powder that can be used, as prescribed by a health care professional, in combination with other diabetes medications to achieve target blood sugar levels. For Afrezza doses exceeding 12 units, patients may use a combination of existing cartridge strengths. For more information on Afrezza, please visit www.afrezza.com .

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties detailed in MannKind's filings with the SEC. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to MannKind’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as well as MannKind’s other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

/EIN News/ -- MannKind Contact:

Rose Alinaya

SVP, Investor Relations

818-661-5000

ir@mannkindcorp.com



