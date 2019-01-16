Sharecare names finalists for inaugural Sharecare Awards

Public voting open for Sharing Care Award until Jan. 25; all Sharecare Award winners revealed on March 14 at special event in Atlanta and via Facebook Live

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the finalists in the Sharecare Awardsi, a competition to inspire and honor the creators of health and wellness broadcast and digital media programming that demonstrate “sharing care.” The Sharecare Awards is in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award.

/EIN News/ -- “Our finalists represent some of the highest impact and most innovative and creative work in health media, and we are calling on the public to help us celebrate these achievements,” said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. “By recognizing such exemplary work, we hope to inspire others not only to continue driving awareness and important discussions around wellbeing issues, but also to take an active role in making themselves and their communities healthier.”

Each finalist also is eligible to win the Sharing Care Award, a special award bestowed to the entrant that receives the most votes from the general public between now and Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at www.sharecareawards.org/voting . The inaugural Sharecare Awards will culminate on Thursday, March 14, 2019, with a special event in Atlanta that will be streamed via Facebook Live. In addition to honoring finalists and announcing winners for each category and the Sharing Care Award, three additional awards – two Humanitarian Awards, one to an individual and the other to an organization, and a Lifetime Achievement Award – will be presented at the event.

Selected by the Sharecare Awards Academy of Judges , a panel of 23 renowned experts in health and media, the category finalists for the inaugural Sharecare Awards are:

Behavioral Health

“A Doctor's Struggle with Opioid Addiction,” Nobody Told Me!

“Family 60 on Schizophrenia,” Ipromise2

“Finding Help for Opioid Addiction,” The Wellness Network

“Ipromise2 Mental Health Awareness Campaign,” Ipromise2

“MedCircle Original Series on Depression featuring Dr. Sue Varma,” Dr. Sue Varma & the MedCircle Team

“Pip,” Southeastern Guide Dogs

Caregiving/End of Life

“Caregiver Self-Care: Physical Activity,” American Cancer Society

“Choose to Prepare,” Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at the University of California, Davis

“Defining Hope,” Carolyn Jones Productions

“Kim & Dustin,” AARP

“Strategies to be a Successful Caregiver,” The Wellness Network

Chronic Conditions

“An Inside Look at MPS I,” Jumo Health

“Love is Patient,” Carcinoid Cancer Foundation

“Taking Control of Your Diabetes,” TCOYD

“The Gift of Life,” Carcinoid Cancer Foundation

“This Is Living With Cancer,” Pfizer

“Understanding Familial Hypercholesterolemia,” Jumo Health

Health/Science: News

“Aids,” WPIX-TV

“Diabetic Sticker Shock,” WTEN

“Fingernails Can Detect Signs of Serious Illness,” WPIX-TV

Health/Science: Program/Special

“Childhelp Merv Griffin Village,” Childhelp

“Freedom from Fibroids,” Atlanta Fibroid Center

“The Gift of Mobility,” Women Orthopaedist Global Outreach

“The Healing America Campaign: Chapter One,” PlantPure Productions, LLC

Healthy Living

“A Fairy Tale Ending,” American Heart Association

“Angelica Hale, Heart Your Kidneys PSA,” National Kidney Foundation

“Healthy Living Video Shorts,” American Heart Association

“HealthyWomen.org,” HealthyWomen

“How to Eat & Sleep Your Way to Being Younger & ‘AgeProof,’” Michael F. Roizen MD, Cleveland Clinic Wellness

“KidsHealth.org,” Nemours

“Life's Simple Seven,” American Heart Association

Innovation

“Doctor Mike YouTube,” Doctor Mike

“First-Ever Micro-Laparoscopic Hysterectomy,” Dignity Health Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

“Google Fit ‘Heart Points’ and American Heart Association,” American Heart Association

“Gripbell,” Flip2Media, Inc.

“Innovative Therapy in Zero Gravity,” Diveheart

Public & Community Health/Policy

“Angelica Hale for THE BIG ASK: THE BIG GIVE PSA,” National Kidney Foundation

“Defining Hope,” Carolyn Jones Productions

“Tomodachi J&J Disaster Nursing Training Program,” Johnson & Johnson

“Tracy and Dr. Scantlebury PSA,” National Kidney Foundation

Sexuality/Gender Identity

“Jack’s Caregiving Coalition,” AARP

“Kim & Dustin,” AARP

“Male Caregivers in Philadelphia,” AARP

“The Rainbow Has a Silver Lining: LGBTQ Aging Issues,” Lifestyle Home Solutions

More information about the Sharecare Awards is available at https://sharecareawards.org .

About The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving media professionals by offering career enhancing events and networking opportunities. New York NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in regional television.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com .

i The Sharecare Awards are operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established solely in support of this awards program.

