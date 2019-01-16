There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,736 in the last 365 days.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 11, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a class  action lawsuit has been  filed against Natural  Health Trends Corp. (“Natural Health Trends” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NHTC) in  the United States District Court for the Central District of California, on behalf of a  class  consisting  of  investors who  purchased  or  otherwise  acquired securities of Natural Health Trends between April 27, 2016 and January 5, 2019 (the “Class  Period”), inclusive.

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of Natural  Health Trends Corp.   are  urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of you may Natural  Health Trends Corp., no later than March 11, 2019,  request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Natural  Health Trends Corp.

The filed Complaint alleges that  during   the class period, Defendants made  false and/or misleading  statements  and/or failed  to  disclose that:

  • Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law;
     
  • consequently, Natural  Health Trends was  not in  compliance with applicable Chinese law; and
     
  • as a result, Defendants statements  about Natural Health  Trends business,  operations, and  prospects, were  false  and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 7, 2019, GeoInvesting reported that China Central Television, a prominent state television broadcaster in China, aired an exposé asserting that Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, contrary to Chinese law.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $4.89 per share, or nearly 25% in value, to close on January 7, 2019 at $14.88 per share, on heavy trading volume.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz  LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

