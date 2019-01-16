NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 11, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Natural Health Trends Corp. (“Natural Health Trends” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NHTC) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Natural Health Trends between April 27, 2016 and January 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.



The filed Complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law;



consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with applicable Chinese law; and



as a result, Defendants statements about Natural Health Trends business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 7, 2019, GeoInvesting reported that China Central Television, a prominent state television broadcaster in China, aired an exposé asserting that Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, contrary to Chinese law.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock fell $4.89 per share, or nearly 25% in value, to close on January 7, 2019 at $14.88 per share, on heavy trading volume.

