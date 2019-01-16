HTG Launches HTG EdgeSeq Reveal

HTG EdgeSeq Reveal is a new software product to analyze HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno‑Oncology Panel data

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the launch of the HTG EdgeSeq Reveal. HTG EdgeSeq Reveal is a powerful software product that streamlines analysis of biomarker data from samples analyzed with the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel on HTG’s EdgeSeq system.



“Characterization and visualization of immune response in the tumor environment continues to be an important step in developing biomarker strategies to understand the body’s immune response in relation to cancer biology and potential response to mono and combination therapies,” commented John Lubniewski, HTG’s President and COO. “Our innovative HTG EdgeSeq Reveal data analysis suite is a scalable, flexible data product that we believe will expand with new applications to support HTG’s growing translational research product portfolio,” Mr. Lubniewski added.

HTG’s new software, when coupled with the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology panel, enables applications such as the immunophenotyping of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs); monitoring of immunotherapy response biomarkers; and the elucidation of immune-escape mechanisms known to drive disease progression. Using only a single 5 µm formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue section, the panel profiles 1,392 genes, without the RNA extraction and complex workflow associated with standard RNA-seq methods. Together with the HTG EdgeSeq system, customers using the new HTG EdgeSeq Reveal software will have the ability to conduct molecular profiling using a wide variety of sample types, potentially enabling them to accelerate discovery, support translational applications, and determine potential biomarkers for development of companion diagnostics.

HTG is focused on advancing precision medicine. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use the company’s technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the benefits and capabilities of the HTG EdgeSeq Reveal data analysis suite for the company’s customers and the potential expansion of this product. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with our ability to successfully commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.





