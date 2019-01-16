Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor: United States Calls for a Lawful, Transparent Process To Resolve Electoral Disputes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The United States stands with the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at this historic moment. It is the people who should determine their country’s future through a fully transparent and constitutional process. The United States recognizes the legitimate concerns over the transparency of the electoral process.

As the tabulation process continues, we urge the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) to ensure that the final declared results reflect the will of the Congolese people, as expressed through the ballot box on December 30, 2018.

The United States supports the lawful right of candidates to file a legal challenge to the election results and urges the Constitutional Court to execute a lawful, fair, and transparent process for resolving electoral disputes. The United States will hold accountable those who perpetrate election violence or undermine democratic processes. Maintaining peace in the DRC depends on a fully transparent and legal process to resolve any concerns regarding election results.