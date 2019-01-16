Popular Cinedigm Networks CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL Are Now Available On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s New Free Streaming Service, STIRR

STIRR Users Have Access to an Extensive Lineup of Cult Classics, Family Favorites, Faith-Based Programming & More

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced the launch of two of the Company’s most popular digital-first offerings—the faith-focused DOVE CHANNEL and the fandom lifestyle network CONtv—on STIRR, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s new free live and on-demand streaming service which launched today.



The dynamic new STIRR platform puts the power back in the viewer’s hands, delivering ad-supported content combining the best of local and national news, sports, and entertainment. The STIRR app is easily accessible on iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and online at www.STIRR.com . STIRR users can now enjoy CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL’s signature programming offerings that put the spotlight on beloved family films, faith-based programs, cult classics, and exclusive original content, as part of the platform’s growing lineup of live linear networks and Video On Demand offerings.

DOVE CHANNEL was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. STIRR users can feel confident knowing that all content featured on DOVE CHANNEL meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for 28 years. Highlights include films such as A Christmas Kiss, Letters To God, and Left Behind: The Movie, with series such as Heartland, Madeline, Highway To Heaven, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Little Rascals.

CONtv is the leading digital-first entertainment network devoted exclusively to fandom. The network provides audiences access to thousands of hours of content showcasing an eclectic catalog with hundreds of must-watch favorites from elusive cult films and classic television shows, to celebrated genre movies encompassing sci-fi, horror, fantasy, anime, grindhouse, and martial arts action. Highlights include films such as Destroy All Monsters, My Name Is Nobody, and Mythica: A Quest For Heroes, and series such as Digimon Adventure, MXC: Most Extreme Elimination Challenge, The Greatest American Hero, and Highlander: The Series.

"Cinedigm is proud to have two of our most popular channels featured in the first wave of streaming offerings on the dynamic new STIRR platform," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “STIRR’s vision stands in perfect partnership with our own, bringing viewers carefully curated high-quality programming that they can enjoy anytime, anywhere, on any device they choose. CONtv and DOVE each offer something different for viewers of all tastes, from family films and grindhouse classics, to all-new original content, and everything in-between. We are excited to be a part of STIRR’s eclectic lineup that redefines the traditional viewing experience, and gives even more users access to content they cannot find anywhere else.”

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

